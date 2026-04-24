<p>A Bengaluru-based devotee named M Mahadevamma donated seven gold medallions weighing 753 grams to Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday. </p> <p>The donated medallions are reportedly worth Rs 95 lakh.</p>.Record 7.83 Lakh devotees visited Tirumala for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam.<p>The devotee presented them to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tirumala-tirupati-devasthanams">TTD </a>executive officer M Ravichandra and additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary at Ranganayakula Mandapam, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p>