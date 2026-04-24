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Bengaluru-based devotee donates 7 gold medallions worth Rs 95 lakh to Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple

M Mahadevamma donated seven gold medallions weighing 753 grams.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsTTDTirumalaTirupatidonationLord Venkateswara temple

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