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'Betrayal of nation and its women': Andhra CM Naidu slams opposition for women's bill rejection

Questioning why such a bill was opposed, Naidu accused the opposition of deliberately misleading the public and diverting the issue.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 12:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsdelimitationN Chandrababu Naidu

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