<p>Hyderabad: Microsoft Founder and Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates visited Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, where he praised the Andhra Pradesh government’s Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) during an hour-long visit to its centre.</p><p>Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented details on RTGS operations, including civic services via data lakes, AWARE 2.0, WhatsApp governance, the Sanjeevani health project, and Amaravati capital development.</p><p>Gates evinced keen interest and asked Naidu for details. When the latter explained about collecting public satisfaction levels on government services through RTGS, Gates appreciated the system and asked for the steps being taken to protect land records. The CM said the government uses blockchain technology and QR codes to prevent tampering of land records.</p>.Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Bill Gates meet at state secretariat in Amaravati.<p>Gates also inquired about the implementation of Sanjeevani health project being implemented in Kuppam constituency with the support of the Gates Foundation. When Naidu said the state government maintains health records using AI, Gates also opined that diagnostic services should be made available to the poor at reasonable rates. </p><p>In a separate meeting between ministers and officials, and Gates, the CM said the tech industry pioneer’s visit to AP will pave way for further digital revolution.</p><p>During his interaction with ministers and officials, Gates said India is ahead in digital revolution and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naidu are playing key roles in the digital revolution.</p>