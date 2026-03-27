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Bodies of Andhra Pradesh bus fire victims to be handed over after DNA profiling: Police

As many as 14 people were killed and several others injured after a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry and burst into flames in Markapuram district on Thursday morning.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:26 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 08:26 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradesh

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