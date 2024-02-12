Bone pieces found in Srisailam temple 'prasadam', probe ordered

The Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district, which is located about 215 km from Hyderabad in Telangana, is dedicated to Lord Mallikarjuna (Lord Shiva) and Parvati and has become a centre of attention recently.
It attracts numerous pilgrims who come to offer prayers and participate in 'seva' and perform rituals directly on the deities' idols.
The temple, listed as one of the 12 Jyotirlingams in the country, is a place where devotees seek blessings and partake in various religious activities, including receiving 'prasadam'.
'Prasadam' is an edible religious offering distributed to worshippers after offering prayers to the deities which holds spiritual significance.
The temple has ordered an investigation after a devotee from Hyderabad found two bone pieces in the 'Pulihora prasadam' which was served at the temple on Friday.
The devotee, Harish Reddy, discovered the bones after consuming the 'prasadam' following 'darshan'.
Reddy filmed the incident and shared the video clip on social media sites. He also lodged a written complaint at the temple's Executive Officer's office, along with evidence.
The temple authorities' initial speculation was that the objects might be cinnamon sticks, but they initiated a thorough probe into the matter when they received Reddy's complaint, adding that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.
The incident has raised concerns regarding the temple's kitchen hygiene and management practices.
The incident has been widely reported by local news outlets.
Several Bihar Congress MLAs, who were camping in Hyderabad amid fears of poaching by the BJP-led NDA, ahead of the floor test, had visited the temple earlier this week.
News agency PTI reported that the Congress MLAs from Bihar visited the temple town on Tuesday and offered prayers at the temple.