Bone pieces found in Srisailam temple 'prasadam', probe ordered

The Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district, which is located about 215 km from Hyderabad in Telangana, is dedicated to Lord Mallikarjuna (Lord Shiva) and Parvati and has become a centre of attention recently.

It attracts numerous pilgrims who come to offer prayers and participate in 'seva' and perform rituals directly on the deities' idols.

The temple, listed as one of the 12 Jyotirlingams in the country, is a place where devotees seek blessings and partake in various religious activities, including receiving 'prasadam'.

'Prasadam' is an edible religious offering distributed to worshippers after offering prayers to the deities which holds spiritual significance.

The temple has ordered an investigation after a devotee from Hyderabad found two bone pieces in the 'Pulihora prasadam' which was served at the temple on Friday.

The devotee, Harish Reddy, discovered the bones after consuming the 'prasadam' following 'darshan'.