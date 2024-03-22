Brazil cargo with alleged drugs seizure at Vizag port sparks political slugfest in Andhra

The main opposition TDP accused that the consignee of the cargo, Vizag based Sandhya Aqua, is linked to YSRCP leaders. Whereas YSRCP alleged Sandhya Aqua owners are close to TDP leaders.

Meanwhile, Sandhya Aqua feigned innocence and said it is the first time they had imported dry yeast from Brazil for their new factory to make shrimp feed and they will cooperate with the ongoing investigation by CBI.

TDP National Spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram on Friday said that Kunam Veerabhadra Rao, the managing director of Sandhya Aqua Exports company, belongs to Eedumudi village of Santhanuthalapadu Constituency and his entire family supports YSRCP.

He revealed that one of the three brothers of the accused, Kunam Purnachandra Rao, is a senior YSRCP leader in Naguluppalapadu mandal and the party gave him the position of PACS Chairman.

The TDP leader also said that Kunam Purnachandra Rao has connections with YSRCP Rajyasabha member V Vijaysai Reddy, who has good connections in Brazil.

"While most people don't know about Brazilian presidents, in 2022, Vijaysai Reddy tweeted greetings to Lula da Silva on being elected as the new president of Brazil. Now, we understand Vijaysai Reddy's links with Brazil," K. Pattabhi Ram said.

TDP’s another national spokesperson Prof Jyothsna Tirunagari termed the seizure of 25,000 kg of narcotics as an 'alarming incident.' Prof Jyothsna lamented that Jagan is playing with the lives of the youth of Andhra Pradesh. "You can be called 'Jagan Cocaine Reddy' and you are the new 'Andhra Escobar', " she added.

Opposition misleading probe: YSRCP

YSRCP criticized the TDP and BJP for attempting to politicize the ongoing investigation, accusing them of hindering the process with baseless allegations.



Government advisor and YS Jagan’s top aide Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday questioned TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's preemptive finger-pointing at the ruling party even before the police commenced an investigation into the matter.

Moreover, he accused Naidu and his son, Nara Lokesh, of wrongly implicating the YSRCP to divert attention from the issue and mislead the public.



He has alleged that Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daaggubati Purandeswari's son, Hitesh, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu both share connections with the consignee company, Sandhya Aqua Exports.

According to his claims, the owners of Sandhya Aqua Exports are purportedly related to Purandeswari's family, with her son and family associates allegedly holding positions within the company.

He further suggested that the consignee firm, which was reportedly involved in the drug import, is associated with a business promoted by Purandeswari's family members, which has since been divided and operated independently.



YSRCP also has shared photographs purportedly showing TDP leaders with the son of Sandhya Aqua Exports' director, Kunam Kotaiah Chowdary.

‘Consignment certified by Brazilian authority’

Sandhya Aqua Exports in a statement said that their company has recently set up a shrimp feed plant in Kathipudi, West Godavari District. With a view to source “dry yeast” which is an important raw material in the manufacturing of shrimp feed, Sandhya Aqua have consulted various industry majors and nutritionists for a viable and quality vendor. In turn they were advised to source “dry yeast” from ICC, Brazil for the highest quality raw product. The said ICC, Brazil is marketing the same under the commercial name “Star Yeast 370”.

The Company has placed Purchase Order to ICC, Brazil for a quantity of 25,000 Kilos of dry yeast for the first time as a trial run and have made full payment for the consignment even before its voyage has commenced.

The product consignment from ICC, Brazil has been duly certified for its contents by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply – MAPA, Federative Republic of Brazil vide their certificate January, 17, 2024 and thereafter the consignment has been shipped and reached from Santos Port, Brazil via transhipment at Hamburg Port, Germany to Visakhapatnam Port.

“In so far as our company is concerned, we are innocuous of any such alleged narcotic content being exported in our company name, further we only attempted for a genuine transaction with ICC, Brazil after receiving positive reviews from industry stakeholders for the purchase of “dry yeast” and further allowed the shipment after receipt of genuineness certificate from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply – MAPA, Federative Republic of Brazil. We are sharing every known piece of information in order to aid the investigating agencies without any demur so far to conclude the investigation,” said Sandhya Aqua exports.