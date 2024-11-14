Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Budget delay 'exposes' CM Naidu’s ‘Super Six’ failures: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Tadepalli, Reddy stated that the budget had been delayed by nearly eight months, with the state relying on two consecutive vote-on-account budgets in the meantime.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 20:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 20:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshY S Jagan Mohan ReddyN Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us