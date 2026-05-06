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Carrier's new manufacturing unit to add to AI Data Centre eco-system in Andhra Pradesh

IT minister Nara Lokesh who participated in the ground breaking programme outlined a vision to make the state a one-stop hub for all data centre needs.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshArtificial IntelligenceNara Lokesh

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