JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Case against Andhra Deputy CM over remarks against Sonia Gandhi

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president Mallu Ravi complained to police over Swamy's alleged comments linking Sonia Gandhi and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to the death of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 19:11 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: A case was registered against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy following a complaint by a Telangana Congress leader that he made derogatory comments against party leader Sonia Gandhi, police said on Saturday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president Mallu Ravi complained to police over Swamy's alleged comments linking Sonia Gandhi and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to the death of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

Rajasekhara Reddy died in a chopper crash in 2009.

The complainant alleged, among others, that Swamy spread false information.

The case was registered at Begumbazar police station in the city under section 505 IPC (statements conducing to public mischief), police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 January 2024, 19:11 IST)
CongressAndhra PradeshSonia GandhiYSRCP

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT