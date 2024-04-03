Caste power play: Numerically small groups Reddys & Kammas dominate seats lists in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Two numerically small yet socially strong caste groups dominate the Andhra political scene. And this is once again evident with the distribution of tickets for the May 13 Assembly polls.

Despite their assertions in support of the Backward Class castes (BCs), both the ruling YSRCP and the opposition alliance led by the TDP have allotted a lion’s share of the Assembly poll tickets to the Kammas and Reddys.

While the BCs are estimated to be around 35 per cent of the state’s population, the Kammas comprise 5 per cent and the Reddys 8 per cent. While it has always been a power play among Kammas and Reddys in Andhra politics, the TDP is often identified with the former bloc and the YSRCP with the latter.

Since 1956, the Reddys have held the CM position 14 times, while the Kammas have held it seven times.