<p>Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully co-ordinated the return of a fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula who has a Red Notice issued against him from UAE through INTERPOL Channels.</p><p>Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula is wanted by Andhra Pradesh Police in a number of cases registered against him on the allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation. </p><p>The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) CBI, in collaboration with MEA and NCB- Abu Dhabi successfully brought back Anil to India on Thursday.</p><p>Anil was escorted by a team of Dubai Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad from Dubai. He was handed over to police team of Andhra Pradesh at the Airport.</p><p>CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case in 2022 on the request of Andhra Pradesh Police. Anil was arrested by UAE authorities and decision was taken to extradite him to India.</p><p>Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all the Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminals.</p><p>CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, co-ordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in last few years through co-ordination via INTERPOL channels.</p>