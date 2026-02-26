Menu
CBI brings back fugitive wanted by Andhra police from Dubai

Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula was wanted by AP police in a number of cases registered against him on the allegations of cheating and criminal breach .
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 14:14 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 14:14 IST
CBIDubaiAndhra Pradeshandhra

