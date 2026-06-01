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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Celebrations to mark RCB's win turn violent in Andhra's Kurnool, Hyderabad; cops resort to lathi-charge

In Kurnool, a group of fans blocked traffic at Raju Vihar Center, while others hurled stones at a parked private bus, shattering its windows and causing extensive damage.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 13:51 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 13:51 IST
HyderabadIPLRCBKurnoolvandalism

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