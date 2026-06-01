Celebrations to mark RCB's win turn violent in Andhra's Kurnool, Hyderabad; cops resort to lathi-charge

<p>Hyderabad: Celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) triumph in the IPL finals descended into chaos in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Hyderabad, as fans allegedly damaged public property and brought traffic to a standstill. After the match concluded late at night, hundreds of youths spilled onto the streets carrying flags and banners.</p><p>In Kurnool, a group of fans blocked traffic at Raju Vihar Center, while others hurled stones at a parked private bus, shattering its windows and causing extensive damage. Passengers inside the vehicle were left terrified by the sudden attack. Videos circulating on social media showed large crowds taking over roads, setting off firecrackers, and vandalising public property. In several clips, people were seen pulling down barricades, climbing onto moving vehicles, and celebrating recklessly.</p>.RCB fans pour onto the streets, flood social media after IPL victory.<p>The situation in certain areas grew so volatile that police personnel were forced to intervene, with footage appearing to show officers resorting to lathi charges to disperse crowds and restore order.</p><p>In Hyderabad, at the state secretariat youngsters were seen zipping around on motorbikes and vandalising the traffic barricades amidst loud sloganeering. </p>