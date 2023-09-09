Chandrababu Naidu named 'principal conspirator' in Skill Development Corporation scam case

Elaborating further, the CID official said, 'the principal conspirator behind the entire scheme and who orchestrated the transfer of public funds from government to private entities via shell companies has taken place with the act of leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.' Naidu possesses the exclusive knowledge of transactions leading to the issuing of government orders and MoUs from time to time which makes him the “central figure” of the investigation, he said, adding that Naidu’s custodial interrogation is required.