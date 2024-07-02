Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu writes to Revanth Reddy, proposes meeting to address bifurcation issues

'It has been 10 years since bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states,' said Naidu in the letter.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 20:36 IST
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 20:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote a letter to his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address unresolved bifurcation issues.

Naidu proposed to meet at Reddy’s place in Hyderabad.

“It has been 10 years since bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states,” said Naidu in the letter.

It is incumbent upon the CMs of the Telugu speaking states to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Naidu said.

He said a face-to-face meeting will provide an opportunity to engage comprehensively towards achieving mutually beneficial solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2024, 20:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaiduChandrababu NaiduA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT