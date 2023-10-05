TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand extended till Oct 19

A local court here on Thursday extended TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand in the Skill Development Corporation scam case by a fortnight till October 19.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court extended Naidu’s remand for the third time today after the second extension of remand ending on Thursday.

The court also posted the hearings of Naidu’s bail plea and the petition by the Andhra Pradesh Police CID seeking his custody to Friday. The CID was represented by Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy while Supreme Court lawyer Pramod Dubey argued on behalf of the former chief minister.