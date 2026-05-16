Chennai devotee donates electric bus to TTD in Andhra Pradesh

<p>Tirupati: A Chennai-based devotee on Saturday donated an electric bus to TTD, which the temple body promised to utilise for freely ferrying pilgrims.</p>.<p>Vardhaman Jain handed over the keys of the bus to<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ttd"> TTD</a> additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary.</p>.Ex TTD chairman alleges Rs 48cr scam in darshan tickets sale.<p>"Jain donated an electric bus to TTD on Saturday morning," said an official press release from the temple body.</p>.<p>The donor performed special prayers for the bus in front of the Sri Venkateswara temple.</p>.<p>TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world. </p>