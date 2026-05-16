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Chennai devotee donates electric bus to TTD in Andhra Pradesh

Vardhaman Jain handed over the keys of the bus to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 06:12 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 06:12 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshelectric busTTDdonation

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