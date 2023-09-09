Chandrababu Naidu arrested in Rs 371-crore fraud case: Andhra police

TDP chief N Chadrababu Naidu was arrested on Saturday in connection with an alleged fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government, AP CID Chief N Sanjay said.

Addressing reporters after Naidu's arrest, the police official said the investigation implicated the former AP CM and TDP as beneficiaries of misappropriation of funds.

“… this case revolves around the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crores. The alleged fraud has caused huge loss to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in excess of Rs 300 crores,” noted Sanjay, addressing a press conference at the CID office in Mangalagiri.

to his arrest, Naidu in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #AndhraPradesh and my motherland."