<p>Amaravati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> directed officials to take immediate measures to address the fuel shortage that has led to closure of gas stations in the state.</p><p>The CM reviewed the situation through a teleconference with Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and senior officials before leaving Mumbai for Amaravati late on Saturday, officials said.</p><p>"The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately implement measures to address the shortage and prevent inconvenience to the public," said an official press release, quoting the CM on Sunday.</p>.Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils plan to expand horticulture to 50 lakh acres, set up cocoa city.<p>Officials informed Naidu that out of 4,510 fuel outlets in the state, around 421 have been shut due to supply constraints.</p><p>They said that although supply has increased by 10 percent, demand has surged sharply due to panic buying, resulting in heavy rush at several outlets.</p><p>On a normal day, average sales stand at 6,330 kilolitres of petrol and 9,048 kilolitres of diesel, but purchases have risen significantly amid fears of shortage.</p><p>On Saturday, sales reached 10,345 kilolitres of petrol and 14,156 kilolitres of diesel, they said.</p><p>Despite improved supply, consumers are facing difficulties as long queues are being witnessed at several outlets due to panic buying.</p><p>Officials further said that bulk purchases in drums, particularly in the aqua sector, are creating additional pressure on availability of petroleum products.</p><p>Naidu directed officials to coordinate with district collectors and fisheries department authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest.</p><p>He also instructed officials to submit a report detailing the measures taken and progress made in addressing the situation.</p>