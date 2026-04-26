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CM N Chandrababu Naidu orders urgent steps as fuel shortage shuts 421 outlets in Andhra Pradesh

Officials informed Naidu that out of 4,510 fuel outlets in the state, around 421 have been shut due to supply constraints.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 07:14 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshfuelN Chandrababu Naidu

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