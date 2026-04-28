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CM Naidu urges Google & partners to complete AI Hub 3–6 months ahead of schedule

The Chief Minister declared that Andhra Pradesh would integrate Google's innovation with the state's speed of governance to build a model for the world.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 11:45 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 11:45 IST
India NewsGoogleAndhra PradeshAIVisakhapatnamN Chandrababu Naidu

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