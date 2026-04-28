<p>Hyderabad: Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Google AI Hub data center in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/visakhapatnam">Visakhapatnam</a>, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> on Tuesday expressed strong confidence in the project's momentum, urging all partners to deliver ahead of the agreed timeline.</p><p>Naidu disclosed that the Google Data Centre is expected to be completed and inaugurated by September 2028, but made clear that the state has higher ambitions. </p><p>"The AP government is urging Adani Group, Bharti Airtel, and Google to complete the project ahead of schedule. It would be a matter of great satisfaction if the launch could be advanced by three to six months before the planned timeline," he said.</p><p>The Chief Minister declared that Andhra Pradesh would integrate Google's innovation with the state's speed of governance to build a model for the world. </p><p>He outlined an expansive vision for AI adoption across sectors education, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and entrepreneurship initiatives such as 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' envisioning a near future where AI-powered tutors, doctors, agronomists, and personal assistants transform governance and public services.</p><p>In a striking personal commitment, Naidu revealed that while he currently works with four secretaries, he intends to soon appoint an AI assistant as an additional secretary one that will guide decisions, improve efficiency, and go beyond conventional systems in offering insights and direction.</p>.Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu sets target to complete Amaravati projects, get them inaugurated by PM Modi.<p>He termed the project a matter of immense pride for North Andhra and a defining moment for the state's technological future. "With this development, Andhra Pradesh will stand tall on the global technology map," he said.</p><p>The Chief Minister further highlighted that the upcoming undersea cable landing station in Visakhapatnam will connect to major global regions, including Australia, the US West Coast, the Middle East, and the Cape of Good Hope significantly strengthening India's digital connectivity on the world stage. </p><p>Wrapping up with characteristic wit, he remarked that while the world searches on Google, the tech giant has now searched and chosen Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>IT Minister Nara Lokesh struck an equally ambitious note, describing the project as a defining moment in the state's growth journey. "This is not just a ceremonial launch it is the beginning of history in the making," he said.</p><p>Lokesh stressed that the initiative goes far beyond setting up a data center. The government's goal, he explained, is to build a comprehensive ecosystem in Vizag spanning manufacturing, IT, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and mechanical systems. Discussions with Google are already underway to develop this integrated ecosystem, with a roundtable meeting planned to cement long-term collaboration. </p><p>Reaffirming the government's commitment, Lokesh pledged to transform Visakhapatnam into a global technology hub of enduring significance.</p>