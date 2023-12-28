Come election year Jagan lines up key progs

The forthcoming year is poised to commence with a notable increase in the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme, scheduled to be distributed on January 1, with the enhanced social security pension amount of Rs. 3000, from next year, 66,34,742 beneficiaries will receive more than Rs.1968 crore as pensions.

Pension Kanuka program with enhanced pensions will continue for eight days. Apart from the pension amount, Chief Minister directed the officials to distribute a letter written by the Chief Minister along with a video message to be further conveyed at the secretariats.

All public representatives will participate in the Pension Kanuka program, with MLAs conducting the program at every Mandal. The Chief Minister is set to address a public meeting on January 3 in Kakinada District.

"As we approach the culmination of significant programs in the coming year, it brings immense pride to the YSRCP government for successfully benchmarking the implementation of manifesto promises and establishing credibility. One noteworthy achievement is the fulfillment of the “YSR Pension Kanuka” commitment made during the elections. Contrasting with the previous government's expenditure of Rs. 400 Cr for a monthly pension of Rs. 1000, the current government allocates Rs. 1950 Cr per month with an increased pension amount of Rs. 3000. We spend Rs. 23,000 Cr per year. Additionally, the number of beneficiaries under the scheme has been doubled, increasing from 33 lakhs to 66 lakhs. As we continue to garner the trust of the people, it is imperative to effectively communicate our accomplishments to every household through our government and party channels," he said in the video conference.

On January 23, the YSR Aasara financial disbursement will be held, and to continue until January 31. Thus far, 78.94 lakh women have reaped the benefits of the program, with the government allocating Rs. 25,570 Cr, including the upcoming fourth installment in January 2024.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of both pre-launch and post-launch activities to enhance awareness of the positive initiatives undertaken by the government for women in self-help groups.

YSR Cheyutha program, which is the third major programme, is set to be taken up from February 5 to 14. Under the scheme, there are 31,23,466 unique beneficiaries aged 45-60 years who received benefits worth Rs.14,129.11 Cr.

Jagan reiterated that everyone in the party should come forward in spreading awareness and the opportunities that were made available to the beneficiaries.

Excitement grips in Andhra Pradesh as the grand inauguration of the 125-foot Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada is set to be unveiled on January 19. This monumental tribute, costing Rs 404 crores and spread across 19 acres, symbolizes a commitment to social justice.

To amplify this message, the Chief Minister has directed officials to involve every level of government and party cadres, to hold meetings within secretariats, invite five representatives from each secretariat to be a part of the inauguration, and organize special buses from across the state.