Congress' hopes of revival in Andhra Pradesh falters

Hype and reality

"Undoubtedly, there was a lot of hype around Sharmila's appointment as PCC chief. Congress had hoped that there would be some kind of resurgence. Unfortunately, she could not make any impact. It's interesting to note that while she failed to revive Congress's fortunes, she significantly impacted the prospects of the TDP. Particularly in the Rayalaseema region, which is considered a stronghold for the YSRCP. Sharmila's campaign, centered around YS Viveka's murder, actually benefited the TDP," political analyst and Navyandhra Intellectual Forum chairman Prof DAR Subramanyam told DH.

He further added that Jagan had put in all his might and resources to secure a win for his cousin, YS Avinash Reddy, from Kadapa. Prof Subramanyam also observed that the TDP's alliance with the BJP had helped polarise minority votes in favour of YSRCP, which otherwise could have shifted towards Congress.

Not only were the 2024 polls significant for the Congress, but they also saw Dr YSR's children contesting from different parties, 15 years after his death in a helicopter crash.

While both disagreed that it was a legacy war, Jagan, who founded YSRCP, which won the people's mandate in 2019, looked for a second term and contested the Pulivendula Assembly segment from the YS family's pocket borough.