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Cyberabad police bust fake cop gang that extorted businessmen

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had first met in prison and subsequently formed the gang upon their release.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra PradeshCyberabad police

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