Cyberabad police bust fake cop gang that extorted businessmen

<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyberabad-police">Cyberabad police</a> have busted a five-member organised gang that impersonated police officers to kidnap, extort, and intimidate businessmen and high-net-worth individuals across multiple states. Five accused have been apprehended, while a sixth remains absconding.</p><p>The crime came to light on May 20, when Kavuri Purnachandra Rao, 42, a resident of Jayanagar, Kukatpally, filed a complaint with Jagadgirigutta Police. The incident had occurred two days earlier, on May 18, near Shobodhaya Colony, opposite Lake Bar, Jagadgirigutta.</p><p>While riding his motorcycle toward Prashanth Nagar, Rao was intercepted by a car. Three men stepped out, introduced themselves as police officers, and told him a criminal case had been registered against him in Haryana.</p>.8 held from 3 states for duping elderly NRI couple of over Rs 14 crore through digital arrest: Delhi Police.<p>He was directed to accompany them for questioning. Believing their credentials, the complainant complied and was immediately bundled into the vehicle, his phone, ATM card, and cash confiscated, and his banking credentials extracted under duress.</p><p>To bolster the deception, the gang arranged a fake video call impersonating a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana</a> police officer. Rao was then driven to Suryapet, where the accused withdrew Rs one lakh from his bank account at an ATM, transferred another Rs one lakh via PhonePe, and siphoned additional funds through online banking amounting to a total of Rs 5.26 lakh. </p><p>Before abandoning him at an isolated location, the gang assaulted him, removed his SIM card, and handed him a basic handset to delay any immediate alert.</p><p>The Jagadgirigutta Police, working in coordination with the Kukatpally CCS Team, apprehended five of the six accused Nagaraju Raghu Varma also known by multiple aliases including Col. Karthikeya Singh of Andhra Pradesh; Yeswanth Singh of Agra, Uttar Pradesh; Sathyabhan Singh, also of Agra; Thangellapalli Nagendra Varma of Hyderabad; and Pradeep Kumar Mishra of Bihar. A sixth accused, Sunil Kumar alias Fouzi of Haryana, remains at large, with special teams actively pursuing him.</p>.Bengaluru: Scammers impersonate finance firm, cheat man of Rs 1.16 crore.<p>During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had first met in prison and subsequently formed the gang upon their release.</p><p>DCP N Koti Reddy ob Tuesday said that the gang's ringleader, Nagaraju Raghu Varma, is a habitual offender with 12 similar cases registered across Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand, and has been detained twice under the Preventive Detention Act. The remaining accused carry records involving theft, dacoity, property offences, and cyber-linked crimes across Telangana and other states.</p><p>The gang operated with sophisticated planning, deploying fake uniforms, identity cards, rank badges, handcuffs, batons, and forged government documents, court seals, and letterheads to stage convincing impersonations. </p><p>Vehicles including a Tata Tiago car and Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles were also recovered, along with an air pistol and a country-made 7.65 mm firearm.</p><p>All five arrested accused have been produced before court and remanded to judicial custody. Koti Reddy confirmed that investigations are continuing to identify further victims and associates linked to the gang.</p>