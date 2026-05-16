Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Cyberabad police issue look-out circular against Bandi Bageerath in POCSO case

In a setback to Bageerath, the Telangana High Court on Friday night did not grant him any interim protection from arrest.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsPocso caseAndhra Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us