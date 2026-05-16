Cyberabad police issue look-out notice against Bandi Sanjay's son Bageerath in POCSO case

<p>Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Saturday issued a lookout notice against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay's, son Bandi Sai Bageerath, who <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/union-minister-sanjay-kumars-son-booked-under-pocso-act-3996729">stands accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case</a>. Four special teams have been formed to track him down, and on Saturday they visited Sanjay's residences in Hyderabad and Karimnagar in search of the accused.</p><p>Bageerath has been absconding since the registration of the FIR on May 8 and has approached the Telangana High Court seeking interim protection from arrest. A verdict on that petition, however, may be days away. On Friday night, a bench headed by Justice T Madhavi Devi declined to pronounce any orders before thoroughly reviewing the voluminous material submitted by both parties particularly the victim's statement and indicated that a ruling would be delivered at the next sitting of the vacation court, either by May 18 or 21.</p>.Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers Rs 10 lakh to Panchayats if they elect BJP-backed nominees.<p>The hearing, which commenced at 9:30 pm and extended until 11:30 pm on Friday saw intense arguments from counsel on both sides, with extensive references to Supreme Court and High Court precedents on whether anticipatory bail can be granted in POCSO cases. When Justice Madhavi Devi indicated that immediate orders were not possible, the defence counsel pleaded that no coercive action be taken against Bageerath until a verdict was delivered.</p><p>This was firmly opposed by the counsel representing the victim, who argued that such relief fell outside the scope of the vacation court's mandate, which was limited to hearing the anticipatory bail application. The court accordingly declared that its order would be issued at the next sitting.</p>.Telangana High Court denies Interim relief to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son in POCSO case.<p>Before arguments began, Justice Madhavi Devi drew attention to what she described as a "smear campaign" against the judiciary on social media.</p><p>The Hyderabad police have since launched a detailed inquiry into the social media campaign targeting Justice Madhavi Devi, which she had condemned during Friday's late-night hearing.</p>