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Cyberabad police issue look-out notice against Bandi Sanjay's son Bageerath in POCSO case

Bageerath has been absconding since the registration of the FIR on May 8 and has approached the Telangana High Court seeking interim protection from arrest.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsBandi Sanjay KumarPocso caseAndhra Pradesh News

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