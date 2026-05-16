Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Cyberabad police takes Bandi Sanjay's son Bageerath into custody in POCSO case

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, however, said his son Bageerath was not arrested. He himself appeared for police questioning.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsBandi Sanjay KumarPocso caseAndhra Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us