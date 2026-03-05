<p>Vetlapalem: The death toll in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/andhra-fireworks-factory-blast-suspension-orders-issued-3918758">cracker unit explosion</a> in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district has increased to 28, an official said on Thursday.</p><p>As many as 20 people, including nine women, were killed while nine others sustained critical injuries in a powerful explosion at a licensed crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Samarlakota mandal on February 28.</p>.Andhra cracker unit blast: Death toll rises to 21 overnight.<p>"Two more persons died today, taking the toll to 28," Kakinada District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) J Narasimha Nayak told PTI.</p><p>After the initial 20 fatalities on the day of the blast, eight more victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment, taking the toll to 28.</p>