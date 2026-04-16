<p>Amravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/nara-lokesh-appointed-national-working-president-of-tdp-3968541">Nara Lokesh </a>said he is honoured to be appointed as the 'national' working president of the ruling TDP.</p><p>In a significant organisational overhaul that signals a decisive shift in its future trajectory, TDP led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appointed Lokesh as the 'national' working president, marking a major generational shift.</p><p>"I am deeply honored to be appointed as the National Working President of TDP," said Lokesh in a post on X late on Wednesday.</p><p>Lokesh is the son of party supremo and Chief Minister Naidu.</p><p>The 43-year-old leader is also the grandson of TDP founder and former CM N T Rama Rao (NTR), and is also closely related to several other ruling politicians.</p>.Nara Lokesh thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.<p>Grateful to our party cadre, whose unwavering belief has shaped my journey, and to our leader Naidu for his constant guidance and trust, said the IT Minister.</p><p>From being a 'karyakarta' (party cadre) to taking on this responsibility, every step has been a learning, built on your support, struggles, and sacrifices, he said.</p><p>"I dedicate my life to the ideals of our party and to the people of Andhra Pradesh, and I will work tirelessly to strengthen our movement and serve our state with honesty, commitment, and purpose," said Lokesh, who also handles the Human Resources portfolio.</p><p>This is not just a position, but a lifelong responsibility, he added.</p>