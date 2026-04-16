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Deeply honoured: TDP's Nara Lokesh on being appointed national working president

TDP led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appointed Lokesh as the 'national' working president, marking a major generational shift.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 06:34 IST
India NewspoliticsAndhra PradeshTDPNara Lokesh

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