Depute non-state officials to ensure error-free electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh: TDP MPs to CEC

TDP MPs Jayadev Galla, K Ravindra Kumar, K Ram Mohan Naidu and K Srinivas met Kumar and submitted a letter alleging that the District Election Officers (DEO) and the Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) are unable to follow the directives of the ECI as they are allegedly under pressure from the ruling YSRCP leaders.