Explained | All about the 'Tirumala model' that is being pitched as answer to Ram Temple donation row

<p>The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is under scrutiny after allegations that crores of rupees from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a> donations went unaccounted for, prompted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government. </p><p>Amid the row, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra has suggested an independent chief executive officer with experience working in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> and pointed to the Tirupati model, where the temple has a commissioner-rank officer as chief administrative officer who generally stays for five to seven years. </p><p>The remark has revived interest in how the country's wealthiest temple trust is actually run.</p><p><strong>Where is Tirumala?</strong></p><p>Perched on Venkatadri, the seventh of the Seshachalam range's seven peaks each said to represent a hood of the serpent Adishesha the Sri Venkateswara Temple looks out over a hill town that sits nearly a kilometre above sea level, across more than ten square miles of forested terrain. Pilgrims know it simply as the Temple of Seven Hills. The deity here, Sri Venkateswara, is a form of Vishnu and the tradition holds that he descended to earth specifically to carry humanity through the hardships of Kali Yuga, which is why the faithful call him Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam, the visible god of this age.</p>.After Ram Temple, seer alleges embezzlement of offerings at Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura.<p><strong>How did Tirumala's temple administration evolve over different periods?</strong></p><p>The story of who controls Tirumala is, in many ways, the story of who controlled the Deccan. When Hindu kingdoms fell, Karnataka's Muslim rulers moved in, followed by the British, and the temple passed into colonial administrative hands almost as a matter of routine. The East India Company's direct involvement eventually drew fire from its own Court of Directors back in London, uneasy at the sight of Company officials presiding over Hindu ritual. So in 1843, the Company stepped back, handing the shrine and its estates over to Sri Seva Dossji of the Hathiramji Mutt. The Mahants ran things for the better part of a century until 1933, when the Madras Legislature decided religious administration was too consequential to leave to hereditary clerics. A dedicated law created the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Committee, with a government-appointed Commissioner at the helm. By 1951, that structure gave way to a Board of Trustees, laying the foundations of the arrangement that the Andhra Pradesh government operates to this day.</p><p><strong>What is the TTD?</strong></p><p>The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is not a private trust but it is a statutory body of the Andhra Pradesh government, directly accountable to the state. It administers the Venkateswara Temple along with eleven other temples and their sub-shrines, and runs a payroll of roughly 14,000 employees. The numbers are staggering by any measure as on an ordinary day, between 70,000 and 80,000 pilgrims visit the main shrine and on festival days that figure crosses a lakh. The hundi the offering box takes in Rs 3.6 to 4.1 crore daily, adding up to somewhere between Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,400 crore a year.</p><p><strong>How did this structure come about?</strong></p><p>The architecture of TTD's governance did not arrive fully formed. For decades after 1933, the Madras Act's framework held, but its ambitions were narrow like channelling temple funds toward secular goals rather than respecting what donors actually intended. When Andhra Pradesh was carved out in 1953, it initially carried forward the 1951 Madras endowments law, then replaced it with its own Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act in 1966, which set up an 11-member Board of Trustees and created the post of Hindu Executive Officer as chief executive, the forerunner of today's EO. By the late 1970s, it was obvious this too had been outgrown. TTD's resources had ballooned, decisions were sluggish, and oversight through the state Endowments Commissioner was plainly inadequate for an institution of this scale. A standalone law in 1979 followed, sharpened into the TTD Act of 1987, which has been the governing statute ever since.</p><p><strong>Who runs TTD today?</strong></p><p>Two distinct layers of authority sit at the top. A Trust Board, appointed by the state government and currently chaired by media entrepreneur BR Naidu, with 23 other members from political, judicial, religious and business circles, including a former Chief Justice of India, sets broad policy. Below it, day-to-day operations rest with the Executive Officer, always a serving IAS officer of commissioner rank, who also serves as the Board's Member-Secretary. The EO oversees finances, security, pilgrim welfare and general administration, supported by Joint Executive Officers, a Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer, a Chief Vigilance and Security Officer, a Chief Engineer, and a Conservator of Forests. On paper, tenures run five to seven years. In practice, the post has become something of a revolving door as TTD has seen three EOs in under a year, with incumbent Muddada Ravichandra, a 1996-batch officer, taking charge in February 2026 after his predecessor was transferred mid-storm during the ghee-adulteration controversy.</p><p><strong>Does the model guarantee clean administration?</strong></p><p>Not by a long shot. TTD's own record makes the point clearly enough as EO tenures have long tracked the political calendar rather than any fixed logic, and the speed at which officers moved out during the laddu row showed that bureaucratic oversight, however well designed, cannot fully insulate a high-stakes institution from political weather. What the structure does provide is a genuine separation between those who set policy and those who execute it, with a professional administrator who is at least nominally answerable for daily operations. That separation, critics of the Ayodhya arrangement argue, is precisely what is missing there.</p>