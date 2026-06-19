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Explained | All about the 'Tirumala model' that is being pitched as answer to Ram Temple donation row

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is not a private trust but it is a statutory body of the Andhra Pradesh government, directly accountable to the state.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:22 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshRam TempleExplainer

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