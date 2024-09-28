Donny Michael appointed as Coast Guard Commander of the Eastern Seaboard at Vizag

Hyderabad: The Government of India has approved the elevation of Coast Guard Regional Commander East, Inspector General (IG) Donny Michael, as the Additional Director General (ADG) with effect from Sep 29. On promotion, the flag officer will assume charge as the Coast Guard Commander of the Eastern Seaboard at Visakhapatnam.

IG Donny Michael assumed command of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Region East, in November 2023. In less than a year under his command, the Eastern Region of Indian Coast Guard saw multiple operations.

The most notable among them being the swift response during the large scale flood situation in Chennai and Tuticorin, coordination of the oil spill response at Ennore in December 2023 along with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, prevention of illegal immigration and successful seizure of contrabands including narcotics near the India - Sri Lanka maritime boundary.