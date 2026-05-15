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Don't compare me with neighbouring state movie star who became CM: Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

He recalled the bruising lessons of 2019, when he lost from both seats he personally contested and watched many of his closest allies walk away in the aftermath.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPawan KalyanAandhra PradeshJoseph Vijay

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