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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

DRI busts wildlife trafficking racket in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

The operation was carried out by the Nagpur Regional UnitNaRU) of Mumbai Zonal Unit (MZU) between 24-24 June, officials said on Friday.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 09:21 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradesh

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