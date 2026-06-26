DRI busts wildlife trafficking racket in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

<p>Mumbai: In a major swoop, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully busted an illegal wildlife trafficking syndicate involved in the illicit trade of Malabar Giant Squirrels (Ratufa indica), Indian Star Tortoise (Geochelone elegans), Jungle Fowl and Small Indian Civet (Viverricula indica) in Srikakulam district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>.</p><p>The operation was carried out by the Nagpur Regional UnitNaRU) of Mumbai Zonal Unit (MZU) between 24-24 June, officials said on Friday. </p><p>During the operation, the DRI officers intercepted a suspect in Srikakulam city and rescued four Malabar Giant Squirrels, one Indian Star Tortoise, and fourteen Jungle Fowl, all found confined in cages. Subsequent follow-up investigations led the DRI team to a remote location in Rayakurdi village, situated approximately 60 kilometres from Srikakulam. </p>.Rescued from 'traffickers', endangered golden langurs released back into Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in Assam.<p>Despite challenging terrain, absence of electricity, and lack of mobile network connectivity, the officers continued the operation late into the night and successfully rescued two Small Indian Civet babies from the location.</p><p>“The Malabar giant squirrel, Small Indian Civet and Indian star tortoises are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, according them the highest degree of protection, by prohibiting their hunting, possession, transport and trade. Accordingly, the recovered animals were seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” officials said. </p><p>Upon completion of seizure formalities, the apprehended person along with the rescued animals were handed over to the Forest Department, Srikakulam for further necessary action under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.</p><p>“The rescued wildlife species are frequently targeted by illegal traffickers due to demand in the exotic pet trade and among wildlife collectors. Such illegal trade poses a serious threat to biodiversity and the survival of these protected species in their natural habitats,” officials said adding that DRI’s sustained enforcement actions highlights DRI's continued vigilance and commitment to wildlife protection through intelligence-driven action against illegal wildlife trafficking networks in coordination with State Forest Departments and other enforcement agencies.</p>