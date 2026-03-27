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'Driver was drowsy': 14 killed after bus rams lorry, catches fire in Andhra

According to police sources, the driver's negligence and overspeeding led to the vehicle accident.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 15:25 IST
India NewsFireAndhra PradeshBus accidentBus driver

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