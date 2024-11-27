Home
EC notifies by-elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh

The vacancies arose following the resignations of YSRCP Rajya Sabha members M Venkata Ramana, B Mastan Rao Yadav and BC leader R Krishnaiah.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 20:43 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 20:43 IST
