ED conducts raids against ex-YSRCP MP M V V Satyanarayana in money laundering case

<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Saturday raided the premises of former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ysrcp">YSRCP</a> MP and Telugu film producer M V V Satyanarayana and some others in Andhra Pradesh as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.</p>.<p>At least five locations, including in Visakhapatnam, were being raided by the officials of the federal probe agency, they said.</p><p>The money laundering case stems from a state police FIR filed against Satyanarayana and others in a case linked to alleged grabbing of government land.</p>.<p>Satyanarayana lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Vishakhapatnam seat, which he contested on a YSRCP ticket. He has produced a number of Telugu films.</p>