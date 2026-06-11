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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

ED raids ex-YSRCP minister, others in Andhra Pradesh liquor transport scam case

They said a total of five premises of persons allegedly involved in the case were searched. This included the premises of former civil supplies minister K Nageswara Rao and his son.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateAndhra PradeshYSRCP

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