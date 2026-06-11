ED raids ex-YSRCP minister, others in Andhra Pradesh liquor transport scam case

<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Thursday raided multiple premises, including that of former YSRCP minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 195 crore liquor transport scam in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.</p>.<p>They said a total of five premises of persons allegedly involved in the case were searched. This included the premises of former civil supplies minister K Nageswara Rao and his son.</p>.Delhi High Court quashes FIR, ED probe against NewsClick & its founder Prabir Purkayastha.<p>The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.</p>.<p>The investigation is related to the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd.</p>.<p>ED officials claimed that the accused persons caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 195.33 crore to the government exchequer.</p>.<p>During the raids, Rs 8 lakh in cash, two Rolex watches, some vehicles, "incriminating" documents and digital devices were recovered, officials said, without clarifying from whose premises the seizures were effected. </p>