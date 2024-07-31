ED raids Mahesh Cooperative Bank's top executives

The bank's three top executives are accused of document forgery, illegal disbursement of loans exceeding Rs 300 crore, and siphoning off Rs 18.30 crore. During the raids on Wednesday, ED sleuths learnt to have recovered unaccounted cash.

Searches were also conducted on Solipuram Venkat Reddy and two other individuals linked to money routing operations, whose names surfaced during the investigation.

ED registered a money laundering case against the bank's top executives based on FIRs filed by the Banjara Hills police in the past.

Banjara Hills police registered two cases against the top executives of Mahesh Cooperative Bank on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Members of the AP Mahesh Cooperative Bank Shareholders Association lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police earlier, alleging that the board members committed fraud during general body elections and misappropriated substantial funds from depositors and shareholders.