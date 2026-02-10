<p>Amaravati/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case to probe an alleged ghee adulteration scam linked to the preparation of 'laddu prasadam' at the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/tirupati-ghee-adulteration-sit-has-given-clean-chit-to-former-ttd-chairmen-jagan-mohan-reddy-claims-3889434">Tirupati</a>, officials said.</p>.<p>The federal probe agency booked a case under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pmla">Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)</a> sometime back to probe the alleged proceeds of crime or illicit funds generated by the accused, they said.</p>.<p>The ED is looking at the FIR, documents and chargesheet filed recently in the case by a CBI-led special investigation team (SIT), the officials said.</p>.<p>The SIT has named 36 people, including nine Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials and five dairy experts, as accused in the matter.</p>.Tirupati ghee adulteration: SIT has given 'clean chit' to former TTD chairmen, Jagan Mohan Reddy claims.<p>As per the findings of the SIT, the original material which was sold to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple body as ghee was chemically processed palmolein oil and other ingredients.</p>.<p>The ED is looking at alleged money laundering done by the accused and possible generation of illicit funds by the accused through ghee adulteration, the officials said.</p>.<p>They said that the agency suspects involvement of hawala dealings and diversion of funds by the accused in this case.</p>.<p>Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had claimed in September 2024 that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.</p>.<p>As per TTD Chairman B R Naidu, who addressed a press conference in January, nearly 60 lakh kg of adulterated ghee, valued at approximately Rs 250 crore, was supplied to the TTD during the previous YSRCP government.</p>