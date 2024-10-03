ED summons former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin in money laundering case

<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> has summoned former India captain and Congress politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohammed-azharuddin">Mohammad Azharuddin</a> for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, official sources said Thursday.</p><p>The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament (MP) has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its office here on October 3, the sources said.</p>.ICC bans Sri Lankan cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama.<p>The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad cricket association in which the ED had conducted searches in November last year.</p><p>The money laundering case stems from three FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for alleged criminal misappropriation of the funds of the HCA to the tune of Rs 20 crore.</p>