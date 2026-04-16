<p>Chilakaladona (Andhra Pradesh): At least eight devotees, including five women, were killed and 10 others were injured after a Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) collided with a tanker in Mantralayam of Kurnool district on Thursday, police said.</p><p>The accident occurred when the devotees were travelling to Mantralayam for darshan (visit to deity) of Sri Raghavendra Swamy, and the vehicle carrying nearly 20 passengers rammed into the tanker.</p><p>Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> expressed shock over the incident and inquired about the condition of the injured.</p>.13 dead as private bus catches fire after colliding with truck in Andhra Pradesh.<p>"Eight devotees died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries and were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment," Yemmiganur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Bhargavi told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The accident occurred around 3 am on NH 167 when the driver, reportedly drowsy, drove in the wrong direction, leading to the collision, she said.</p><p>The presence of 20 people in the LCV exacerbated the impact of the accident, resulting in increased casualties.</p><p>A minor girl and two men also died in the accident.</p><p>The injured were initially shifted to a nearby hospital, while critically injured persons were referred to Kurnool Government General Hospital for better medical care.</p><p>Meanwhile, CM Naidu directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.</p>