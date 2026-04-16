Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Eight devotees killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh, CM N Chandrababu Naidu condoles

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and inquired about the condition of the injured.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 05:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 05:45 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshAccidentN Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us