<p>Hyderabad: Eight people were killed and over a dozen injured in a horrific road accident near Chilakaladona village in Mantralayam Mandal, Kurnool district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh-india">Andhra Pradesh</a>, in the early hours of Thursday.</p><p>A goods vehicle carrying devotees to the Sri Raghavendra Swami temple at Mantralayam collided head-on with a ready-mix concrete lorry on National Highway 167. Twenty-one people were aboard the vehicle at the time of the crash. </p><p>Five died on the spot; three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Among the deceased are five women and a three-year-old girl. The bodies have been shifted to Emmiganur Government Hospital, while the critically injured have been transferred to Kurnool Government Hospital.</p><p>Preliminary police investigation suggested that the Bolero good vehicle driver, apparently under the influence of sleep, crossed the road divider and veered into oncoming traffic. The lorry involved was travelling from Bidar to Tumkur when the collision occurred at approximately 3:30 am.</p>.13 dead as private bus catches fire after colliding with truck in Andhra Pradesh.<p>Police have identified the deceased as residents of Udayi village, Tariki taluka, Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka, a group of pilgrims making their way to the temple for darshan.</p><p>"The Ashok Leyland vehicle carrying the devotees collided with the ready-mix lorry on NH-167 near Chilakaladona. Five women, a three-year-old girl, and two men were killed. Seven of the injured have been shifted to Kurnool while four others continue to receive treatment in Emmiganur. One person's condition is stated to be stable. Further details will emerge as the investigation progresses," said S Bhargavi, DSP, Emmiganur.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.</p><p>Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock at the tragedy. He took stock of the situation and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. </p><p>Ten of the wounded are currently receiving treatment at the Area Hospital, with the more serious cases transferred to Kurnool GGH. The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.</p>