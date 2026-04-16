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Eight killed, over dozen hurt in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Police have identified the deceased as residents of Udayi village, Tariki taluka, Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka, a group of pilgrims making their way to the temple for darshan.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 05:45 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshAccidentN Chandrababu Naidu

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