Energy min urges NRIs to invest in solar and wind power in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Monday highlighted the ample opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest in Andhra Pradesh, stating that no other state in the country matches Andhra's geographical advantages. He encouraged investors to confidently set up industries in the state, emphasizing its politically stable government.
During a virtual meeting with NRIs in the United States, Minister Ravi Kumar assured them that the TDP government, under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is fully prepared to provide the necessary facilities for investors.
He noted that the previous government's policies had deterred industrialists from entering the state, leading to the cancellation of investment agreements and a decline in new investments. The coalition government, he said, is committed to restoring investor confidence and will soon introduce the country's best industrial policy for the next five years.
The Energy Minister also mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh government is happy to have investors who are interested in investing in the power sector, particularly in solar and wind energy. He pointed out that the previous government had neglected the suggestions and appeals of associations like the National Solar Energy Foundation, Indian Wind Power Association, and ASSOCHAM, which had harmed the power sector and driven companies away from the state. The coalition government, however, is open to discussions and is eager to consider the advice of these associations.
Minister Ravi Kumar reiterated the government's goal to attract investments and create job opportunities for local youth, reaffirming their commitment to generating 20 lakh jobs as promised during the election campaign.
Published 05 August 2024, 16:23 IST