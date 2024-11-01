Entire world looking at Andhra due to 'Brand CBN', says Nara Lokesh

<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh IT minister, Nara Lokesh has said that the entire world is looking towards Andhra Pradesh because of the sole reason of N Chandrababu Naidu. </p><p>"During my week-long visit to the United States all the globally-renowned companies gave a red-carpet welcome to me immediately after mentioning the name of the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, and that is the brand image of CBN," Lokesh told in Atlanta before wrapping his week long tour to US.</p>.Nara Lokesh pitches Vizag to Google Cloud CEO for setting up data centre.<p>“The entire world is looking towards Andhra Pradesh because of the sole reason of Chandrababu Naidu (CBN). I could get the TCS unit to the state only after a 90-minute discussion with the company chairman, Chandrasekharan, because of CBN. Also, I got the appointment of the Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Satya Nadella, with just a mail," Lokesh said while unveiling the statue of the TDP founder and former chief minister, the Late NT Rama Rao in Atlanta in the United States organised by the NTR Trust.</p>.Nara Lokesh meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in US, seeks support for advancing IT in Andhra Pradesh.<p>Stating that he had got a red-carpet welcome by all the reputed companies during his week-long tour to the US immediately after mentioning the name of Chandrababu Naidu, the IT Minister said that with the CBN brand he has asked Fortune 500 companies to invest in the state. In fact, the whole country is looking towards Andhra Pradesh with much anxiety about what sort of reforms will be brought in by the state government, he remarked.<br><br>The Telugu people across the globe are now getting so much respect only because of the Late NTR who brought the party to power within nine months of its launching, he said. The Late NTR is a synonym for strict discipline and commitment and the very word 'self-respect' immediately reminds the name of the celebrity NTR, Lokesh said.<br><br>It was NTR who introduced welfare to the whole country, the IT Minister said and promised to take forward the TDP with his aspirations. Maintaining that Naidu was sent to jail by the previous government for no fault of his, he recalled that the entire Telugu community, including the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) came onto the road strongly protesting against his arrest. "The support that you have all given at that time has reposed strong faith in all of us to fight against a psycho," Lokesh remarked.<br><br>Terming the NRIs as MRIs (The Most Reliable Indians), Nara Lokesh felt that though all the NRIs live in the United States but their affection is only towards India and Andhra Pradesh as they always wish that the state should prosper. Recalling that the NRIs came to the state to exercise their franchise by spending a whooping Rs 2 lakh each, he said that some of them remained in the state for almost a year to extend their services to the people.<br><br>Observing that the Mangalagiri voters have given their mandate electing him with 91,000 majority, Nara Lokesh said that the entire state has decided to chase out the psycho. This victory is of all the Telugus living across the globe, he added.<br><br>Pointing out that free gas cylinder supply is being launched on the occasion of Deepavali, Nara Lokesh said that the TDP-led NDA Government always keeps its promises made to the people of the state. Also, the pensions of various sections of beneficiaries have already been revised and the state government is now filling up 16,500 teacher posts through DSC.</p>