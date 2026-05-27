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Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to monitor SIR; launches statewide protest against TDP govt

At the same time, he said the party should closely monitor bogus and duplicate votes allegedly linked to the TDP.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshIndian politcsChandrababu Naiduspecial intensive revision

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