Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to monitor SIR; launches statewide protest against TDP govt

<p>Hyderabad: As poll authorities gear up to launch the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged party leaders to exercise caution throughout the process and remain alert. </p><p>At a party meeting on Wednesday, Jagan pointed to concerns raised by several political parties across the country over large-scale deletion of voter entries, which he claimed had adversely affected election results in states such as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. He argued that even the removal of a small number of genuine votes in every village could significantly alter outcomes at the constituency level. Jagan called on party cadres to carefully scrutinise electoral rolls, identify fraudulent entries, and use the exercise as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence.</p><p>“We have all witnessed recent election outcomes in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Around 91 lakh votes, close to 11 per cent ,were removed in Bengal, and Mamata Banerjee’s TMC lost the election by 31 lakh votes. They removed 74 lakh votes in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, and MK Stalin’s DMK lost the election by 17 lakh votes. In Bhawanipur, where Mamata contested, around 45,000 votes were removed and she lost by around 15,000 votes,” Jagan said on Wednesday.</p>. <p>At the same time, he said the party should closely monitor bogus and duplicate votes allegedly linked to the TDP. Citing Kuppam as an example, he said there were thousands of suspicious votes with repeated names and identical family details in the voter lists. He asked party cadres to carefully scrutinise electoral rolls, identify fake votes, and strengthen the party at the grassroots level by taking the “Two Years of Backstabbing” booklet to every household and creating awareness about the government’s failures and false promises.</p><p>Jagan also announced a statewide protest campaign from June 4 to June 12 under the title “Two Years of Backstabbing,” accusing the N Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government of betraying public trust and failing to fulfil its election promises.</p><p>Addressing party leaders at the central office, Jagan said the protests would begin on June 4 at mandal centres across Andhra Pradesh. During the programmes, party leaders and workers will display Chandrababu Naidu’s election manifesto, guarantees and bonds given to people during the elections, and burn copies of them as a mark of protest against the alleged betrayal of public faith. He directed party in-charges to actively participate in the agitation at the mandal level.</p><p>As part of the campaign, YSRCP will also organise town hall meetings at constituency headquarters on either June 8 or June 9. Farmers, women, youth and representatives from various sections of society will participate in discussions on what the party described as two years of anti-people governance, broken promises and administrative failures under the coalition government.</p>