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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Ex-YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu held in Tamil Nadu over alleged land scam

Gopireddy explained that when the promised land registration failed to materialize despite repeated follow-ups, suspicions arose and the matter was brought to the attention of government authorities.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 13:50 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshland scam

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