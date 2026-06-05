Ex-YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu held in Tamil Nadu over alleged land scam

<p>Hyderabad: Cyberabad police arrested former YSRCP MLA, Bolla Brahma Naidu in connection with an alleged land scam in Gandipet of Ranga Reddy district. He was picked from Kancheepuram in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> on Friday.</p><p>The Cyberabad police last week arrested three members of a family for allegedly fabricating government orders and attempting to illegally sell approximately 10 acres of government poramboke land in Gandipet village, Ranga Reddy District.</p><p>These three with the help of Brahma Naidu reportedly tried to sell the land and he was also booked by the police. Since then he has been absconding. Open market price in that area is valued at more than Rs 100 crore per acre. </p><p>The arrests and the registration of the case followed a complaint lodged on May 23 by Srinivas Reddy, Tahsildar of Gandipet Mandal, who reported that forged Government Orders (G.Os.) were being circulated through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms. </p><p>The fake documents falsely claimed that government land in Survey No. 18 of Gandipet Village had been regularised and allotted to private individuals. Five fabricated G.O. copies were identified.</p>.Mysuru's Rammanahalli land scam: Villagers threaten of stir against officials .<p>A case was registered at Narsingi Police Station and investigation was launched. Acting on a court-issued search warrant, police conducted searches at the residences of the accused in Gandipet Village, seizing bank passbooks, Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), mobile phones, and a laptop. However <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ysrcp">YSRCP</a> termed the arrest as politically motivated.</p><p>Former Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy strongly condemned the arrest and said that the alleged land transaction now being cited against Brahma Naidu was, in fact, exposed by individuals associated with him. </p><p>According to Gopireddy, Brahma Naidu had no direct role in the agreement under question. The agreement was entered into by his relative, Ramesh, who relied on representations made by real estate brokers. The agreement itself was executed entirely in Ramesh’s name, with no involvement of Brahma Naidu.</p><p>Gopireddy explained that when the promised land registration failed to materialize despite repeated follow-ups, suspicions arose and the matter was brought to the attention of government authorities. </p><p>Subsequent inquiries reportedly revealed that attempts had been made to facilitate the transaction using forged government orders. He emphasized that Ramesh was the person who suffered financial loss in the episode and was the victim of the alleged fraud.</p>.Supreme Court declines to consider Lalu Yadav's plea to quash CBI case in land-for-job scam.<p>Despite this, Brahma Naidu has been implicated and arrested, even though his role was limited to extending financial assistance to his relative, Gopireddy said. He maintained that there was no basis for treating Brahma Naidu as an accused and argued that the arrest was driven by political considerations rather than facts.</p><p>Gopireddy further remarked that the developments suggest a coordinated effort to pursue political opponents across state boundaries. He asserted that Brahma Naidu neither had any reason nor any need to engage in unlawful activities and described the arrest as a grave misuse of power motivated by political hostility.</p><p>The former MLA demanded that the authorities act impartially, identify those actually responsible for the alleged fraud, and end what he termed the politically motivated targeting of opposition leaders.</p>