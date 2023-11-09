FibreNet case: SC adjourns hearing on Chandrababu Naidu's plea seeking anticipatory bail to Nov 30

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, said the arrangement is continuing.

The top court had earlier asked the Andhra Pradesh Police not to arrest Naidu in the FibreNet case till it delivers its verdict on the plea in the skill development scam case.

It had told the Andhra Pradesh Police, "Let the earlier understanding continue."

The bench was referring to the statement of the Andhra Pradesh Police on October 13, when it had said that police will not take Naidu into custody. Justice Bose said since the order is reserved on another plea, it would be appropriate if the court takes up the instant plea of Naidu after the verdict is delivered.