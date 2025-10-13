<p>Hyderabad: Nearly eight years after it was first conceived, the long-delayed project to construct the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) headquarters in the core capital of Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati finally took a step ahead on Monday. The CRDA Act came into effect in 2015, and a central office was launched in 2017 during the previous N Chandrababu Naidu regime.</p><p>However, the project was stalled due to legal complications arising from the YSRCP government’s three-capital proposal, which pushed all Amaravati-related projects, including the CRDA office, to the backburner. On Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the APCRDA Project Office in Amaravati, marking it as the first completed building of the grand Amaravati capital city project.</p>.Fruits of Amaravati development must first go to farmers who sacrificed their land: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.<p>Originally envisioned in 2017, the project was designed to establish a permanent administrative headquarter for the APCRDA and allied institutions. Strategically located near Seed Access Road at the E3–N11 junction in Amaravati, the complex spans 4.32 acres and comprises a majestic G+7 main building along with four Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) structures.</p><p>The main structure, with a built-up area of 3,07,326 sq ft, forms the core of the establishment, while the PEB structures, covering 1,66,000 sq ft, house several key departments and institutions. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 373.20 crore — Rs 257.20 crore for the main building and Rs 116 crore for the PEB blocks.</p><p>The APCRDA project office has been awarded the Net Zero Energy (Design) certification by the Indian Green Building Council, recognising the building’s construction in accordance with the IGBC Net Zero Energy Rating System.</p><p>The main building will house the offices of APCRDA, Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL), and the Chamber of the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development. It also features an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), envisioned as the digital brain of Amaravati. This advanced facility will enable real-time monitoring of the city’s Digital Twin, oversee tender and construction progress, track land pooling and returnable plot registrations, manage investor land allotments, and address public grievances through the Parishkaram system.</p><p>Adding to its distinction, the project office features a state-of-the-art Experience Centre, a vibrant showcase narrating Amaravati’s past, present, and future. Visitors will witness the city’s heritage, evolving infrastructure, and futuristic vision through immersive displays and interactive storytelling.</p><p>The PEB structures further enhance the project’s functionality by housing major departments under one umbrella. These include APTIDCO and APUFIDC in PEB 1, AP Green and Beautification Corporation, Swachh Andhra Corporation, and APRE Appellate Authority in PEB 2, DTCP and RERA in PEB 3, and MEMPA and other allied offices in PEB 4.</p><p>An advanced Integrated Facility Management System will ensure seamless operations, maintenance, and safety. Green zones, open spaces, and landscaped surroundings make the project office not just a workspace but a vibrant and inspiring environment.</p><p>Later, during a review meeting on the progress of Amaravati capital development, the Chief Minister on Monday emphasized the importance of completing all buildings as per the scheduled timelines.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that priority will be given to protecting the interests of farmers who contributed their land for the Amaravati capital development. He entrusted Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Minister P Narayana, and MLA T Sravan Kumar with the responsibility of addressing and resolving the grievances of farmers. He urged the three leaders to regularly engage with the farmers and assured that he would personally intervene if required.</p><p>He also highlighted the importance of the continuation of the NDA government for the sustained development of Amaravati. The Chief Minister said that both farmers and the general public had "suffered significantly" during the previous government regime and praised the efforts being made by the NDA government, alongside Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders, to drive the state’s development.</p>