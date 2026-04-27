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‘Flawed clearances’: Activists target Google-led Vizag data centre projects, seek fresh environmental review

Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to lay foundation stone for the two data centres on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsHyderabadVisakhapatnamAndhra Pradesh News

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