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Former Andhra CM Nadendla Bhaskara Rao passes away at 90

Bhaskara Rao holds a unique place in the state's political history as the shortest-serving Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 13:56 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradesh

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