<p>Hyderabad: Undivided Andhra Pradesh, former Chief Minister, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, passed away in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. He was 90. Bhaskara Rao had been receiving treatment in the ICU of a city hospital for several days due to age-related ailments before breathing his last.</p><p>He is survived by two sons, one of them Nadendla Manohar, who serves as a Cabinet Minister in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's government in Andhra Pradesh and is also a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in the Jana Sena Party.</p>.MGNREGA's worst year in Andhra Pradesh: Employment collapses 23% amid policy transition.<p>Bhaskara Rao holds a unique place in the state's political history as the shortest-serving Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. In 1984, when Chief Minister NT Rama Rao travelled to the United States for heart surgery, Bhaskara Rao was sworn in as Chief Minister and held the post for exactly one month from August 16 to September 16 before the government collapsed.</p><p>Born on June 23, 1935, in Dosepudi village, Kolluru Mandal, Tenali Division, Bhaskara Rao grew up in an agricultural family and excelled in his studies from an early age. He completed his BA in Hyderabad and subsequently obtained his BA.LLB and LSD degrees from the Law Evening College there, going on to build a distinguished career as an advocate at the Andhra Pradesh High Court.</p><p>Even while maintaining a busy legal practice, he was drawn into politics. After joining the Congress Party, he served as AP General Secretary of the Indira Congress. In 1978, he won the MLA election from the Vijayawada East constituency and went on to serve in the state cabinet from 1978 to 1989, under Chief Ministers Marri Chenna Reddy and T Anjaiah. He later won from the Vemuru constituency as well, and in 1998 was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha as the Member of Parliament from Khammam. He was also one of the founding members of TDP founded by actor, N T Rama Rao.</p><p>Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences and personally called Nadendla Manohar to offer his sympathies. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.</p><p>Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed his condolences, recalling Bhaskara Rao's long and dedicated public career as a legislator, minister, and parliamentarian, and his active involvement in numerous welfare initiatives throughout his life.</p>.Woman injected with HIV-positive blood dies by suicide in Hyderabad.<p>Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described Bhaskara Rao as a leader who had carved a distinguished place in Andhra Pradesh politics, whose steadfast commitment to public service and vast political experience remained an ideal for future generations. He called his passing an irreparable loss to the state, and conveyed his profound sympathies to the family.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said he was deeply saddened by the news and prayed that Bhaskara Rao's soul rests in peace.</p>