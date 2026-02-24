<p>Hyderabad: At least four people died and 12 others are undergoing treatment, including two on ventilator support, after consuming suspected adulterated milk in Rajamahendravaram town of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Andhra%20Pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>.</p><p>Preliminary assessment confirmed the deaths were due to acute renal failure. </p><p>Police found the deceased consumed milk from a private <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dairy%20">dairy </a>operating without permissions. The dairy is now sealed. Preliminary findings show children and elderly most affected.</p>.Toxic cough syrup: 4-yr-old boy from Madhya Pradesh dies months after being in coma.<p>District Medical Health Officer Dr. V Venkateswararao said patients were admitted to hospitals on Sunday with symptoms like vomiting, distress, and reduced urination, mostly among those over 60 years old.</p><p>Twelve individuals needing dialysis for kidney issues were admitted to city hospitals. All patients were linked to milk from the same vendor, who has been detained with a case registered against him. </p><p>District SP D Narasimha Kishore identified the deceased as N. Seshagirirao (72), Radhakrishnamurthy (74), Tadi Krishnaveni (76), and Tadi Ramani (58), with postmortem reports pending.</p><p>Officials noted a local dairy supplying the adulterated milk; its owner, Ganeswara Rao, was arrested.</p><p>District Collector Keerthi Chekuri said special response teams conducted door-to-door surveys in affected areas like Chowdeswari Nagar and Sawroopnagar, providing medical services, testing, and monitoring.</p>.ED registers money laundering case in Tirupati laddu 'adulteration' case.<p>Blood tests covered families in 106 households supplied by the same milk vendor, with samples collected from 73 so far. Animal husbandry teams also tested 46 cattle, sending samples to scientific and veterinary labs.</p><p>Food safety officials sent milk, curd, and other dairy products from the dairy to labs in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. </p><p>Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sought a comprehensive report, directing top medical care, root cause identification, and public awareness to curb rumors.</p><p>Naidu directed tough action against adulterators and announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each to deceased families, and assured free hospital treatment. </p>