Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Four dead, 12 ill after consuming adulterated milk in Andhra Pradesh

Preliminary assessment confirmed the deaths were due to acute renal failure.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 03:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 03:52 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshDeathAdulterated milk

Follow us on :

Follow Us